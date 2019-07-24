Interlegal lawyers recovered debt amounting to 90,000 USD for the bunkering company

A foreign bunkering company filed a request to Interlegal on securing debt recovery for lubricant supply amounting to 90,000 USD, with payment delay for over half-year.

To defend the Client’s interests, Interlegal lawyers arrested the debtor’s vessel as maritime claim security under the agreement on lubricant supply on board thereof.

Ship arrest proved once more its effectiveness, having secured debt recovery by the shipowner within three days, jointly with penal sanctions and recovery expenses borne by the Client.

Interlegal associate attorney Mikhail Selivanov and junior lawyer Taras Dragan led the case.

Source: Interlegal