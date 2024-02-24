Recent News

  

InterManager ExCom member to run London Marathon for Seafarers’ Charity

24/02/2024

InterManager Executive Committee member, Karen (Katherine) Avelino is planning to run the London Marathon on Sunday 21 April 2024 to raise funds for the Seafarers’ Charity.

Philippines-based Karen, who is Executive Director of Business Development, Shipping, for Philippine Transmarine Carriers (PTC), will be running alongside her daughter Karmel Avelino, a graphic designer at Carnival Cruise Line.

Karen Avelino, Executive Director of Business Development, Shipping, for Philippine Transmarine Carriers (PTC) and InterManager Executive Committee member.

The mother-daughter team have run several marathons in the Philippines but this is their first attempt at an international event. The world-renowned London Marathon covers 26.2 miles (42.2km) and takes in some of the capital city’s best landmarks including Buckingham Palace, The Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge and Canary Wharf.

Karen and Karmel Avelino plan to run their first ever London Marathon in April 2024 to raise funds for the Seafarers’ Charity.

Explaining why she holds the Seafarers’ Charity to dear to her heart, Karen said: “ I have accumulated 17 years’ of experience in the maritime industry at PTC, the largest crew management company in the Philippines. Our organisation oversees a substantial pool of over 80,000 Filipino seafarers, with more than 40,000 Filipino crew members deployed across various vessels at any given time. My daughter and I are determined to do all we can to help raise funds for our maritime professionals. Running the London Marathon under the banner of the Seafarer’s Charity is our way of expressing gratitude to the valued seafarers we serve.”

Maritime charity runners Karen (right) and Karmel (left) Avelino plan to tackle this year’s London Marathon.

The pair are seeking sponsorship to help them meet the minimum entry requirements for the marathon’s charity category.
Source: InterManager

