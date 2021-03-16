InterManager strengthens its voice with recruitment drive

Together we are stronger – that’s the message being delivered to ship managers across the globe by InterManager, the international trade association for the shipmanagement sector.

With its new President Mark O’Neil of Columbia Shipmanagement at the helm, the association, which this year celebrates it’s 30th anniversary, is spearheading a recruitment drive to raise industry standards and strengthen its voice on the international stage.

“We are actively recruiting ship managers to join our ranks and enable our industry to speak with one strong voice,” declared Mr O’Neil. “Together we can deliver a real body-blow on the important matters that affect the shipmanagement industry.”

The campaign, which launches this month following go-ahead from InterManager’s Executive Committee members, is already bearing fruit. Shipmanagement giants Synergy Marine Group and OSM Maritime have come onboard and Mr O’Neil says he is having talks with other leading companies interested in joining InterManager.

“It’s no longer a question of ‘why join’,” he challenged, “now it’s a question of ‘why wouldn’t you?’ If you aren’t in InterManager how can you demonstrate you are meeting the industry standards?”

Central to Mr O’Neil’s plans for the future of shipmanagement is “an industry standard with teeth” to give confidence to ship operators that employing an InterManager member company for ship or crew management meets their expectations. That standard is being drafted with collaboration from InterManager members, making now the ideal time to sign up.

InterManager is the crucial interface between ship management companies and a range of maritime organisations and legislature, particularly the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) where it enjoys consultative status.

Mr O’Neil said members are encouraged to play an active part in InterManager campaigns and activities but will not be burdened with additional work .“There will be no paralysis by analysis,” he said, “We are not adding an administrative burden and will be discriminatory in what we address within the shipping industry.”

InterManager is keen to stress that its membership is open to all ship and crew managers regardless of size, as long as they meet its standards. Mr O’Neil observed: “While large companies benefit from economies of scale, for many clients the smaller, boutique enterprise is the right answer for them.”

InterManager also continues to welcome applications for associate membership from related businesses who want to benefit from direct interaction with the shipmanagement sector.

Source: InterManager