Intermarine and SAL Heavy Lift say “Ola Brasil” and establish a new joint office in São Paulo

An exciting new venture is about to unfold in Brazil. On March 1st 2021, Intermarine Brazil and SAL Heavy Lift Brazil will open their doors in the great South American country. By establishing a joint office, the two heavy lift shipping & logistics companies are set to strengthen their operations in South America and expand their activities within the project cargo and breakbulk sectors.

Intermarine and SAL Heavy Lift are ready to dance the samba. The two sister companies are very pleased to announce their establishment of a new joint strategic sales office in the important cargo hub of Brazil.

Staffed by seasoned commercial and chartering personnel, the new office will focus on servicing the needs of worldwide customers, supporting Intermarine’s Americas Liner Service and the heavy lift shipping activities of SAL Heavy Lift.

Svend Andersen, CEO Intermarine says: “I have done business in Brazil for more than 30 years and know the great importance of the country on the global heavy lift and break bulk scene. With our new joint establishment, we will offer our customers a local access point to a truly unique service with the combination of SAL’s global project and semi-liner services and Intermarine’s very strong Americas liner service and breakbulk business. I look forward to seeing our activities grow in Brazil with this new initiative in São Paulo”.

The office will be headed by Natalie Jones, a veteran in the Brazilian breakbulk and project cargo sector, where she has worked for leading carriers, including Intermarine, for more than 25 years. With a team of 5, she will take the lead in building up the new South American business base.

Natalie Jones, General Manager, SAL / Intermarine Brazil, states; “Brazil holds plenty of opportunities – especially within the power, energy and infrastructure arenas. With the combined services of Intermarine and SAL, our team has a very strong product to market, and I look forward to growing both business and brands together with the rest of the international teams.” And it feels good to be back to the great outfit where I first began my career!

Both Intermarine and SAL have considered, for quite some time, expanding its commitment to the Brazilian market as a natural steppingstone to strengthening their presence throughout the Americas.

Jens Baumgarten, Managing Director & Head of Chartering, SAL Heavy Lift, adds; “Historically, Brazil has provided plenty of attractive prospects, but our setup has lacked a base and the right resources. With our new office in São Paulo, I am confident that we can establish SAL as a household name in Brazil. I look forward to engage on this journey together with Natalie, the Brazil team and Intermarine.”

The office will target the growth taking place in the industrial, renewables, offshore oil and gas and power sectors in Brazil and South America in general together with the Intermarine and SAL teams in Houston and New Orleans, USA and in Hamburg, Germany.

Richard Seeg, President Intermarine, concludes; “Intermarine’s long legacy in Brazil forms the cornerstone of our activities in the region. With our new setup I am confident that we will see our break bulk activities grow together with the business activities of SAL.”

The office address and contact details is as follows:

Intermarine Brazil & SAL Heavy Lift Brazil

Rua Enxovia 472 Apt 1401

Vila São Francisco, São Paulo – SP Brazil

04711-030

Phone +55 11 3368 1670

+55 11 3368 1673

+55 11 5049 0887

Source: SAL Heavy Lift