Intermarine, LLC Names Califano As Shipping Agent, Argentina

Intermarine, LLC, a global leader in the transport of project, breakbulk and heavylift cargo, has named Gabriel Califano as Shipping Agent, Argentina. Based in Buenos Aires and backed by Americana Shipping Group, the agent will function as part of the Intermarine’s Americas division to provide pricing, customer and documentation services to regional clients.

Staffed with 15 employees and led by Califano, the office is positioned to service clients in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia. Califano brings 25 years of experience in the logistics business. He established Buenos Aires-based Americana Shipping Group in 2005. His strengths lie in contract negotiation, contract management and commercial services. A graduate of the University of Buenos Aires, his local relationships will provide an advantage for Intermarine and their respective clients.

“We are pleased to announce our agreement with Gabriel and Americana Shipping Group, he has a strong team and reputation; and what we believe is the winning combination to help us increase our market share locally,” said Francisca Cruz, Commercial Manager, ECSA – Intermarine, LLC. “Intermarine is in the region for the long haul, this agreement solidifies our presence and commitment.”

Intermarine is a global leader in the transport of project, breakbulk and heavylift cargo. Founded in 1990, the company, through its subsidiaries and worldwide network of 20 offices, operates a flexible international fleet with lifting capacities up to 1,400 metric tons. Intermarine provides ocean transportation and marine logistics services with regular sailings in the Americas, West Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, plus inducement voyages to Australia and other international ports. The company operates the largest U.S. flag heavylift fleet and controls Industrial Terminals (Houston), the busiest project cargo terminal in the United States.

Source: Intermarine LLC