Intermarine Marks 30 Years; Cargoes Keep Moving

Intermarine is celebrating 30 years as a trusted breakbulk carrier. The Company continues to build on its legacy by providing reliability and consistency in trade lanes from the US Gulf to ports throughout the Caribbean and South America. In addition to their regular weekly sailings, Intermarine has recently completed a shipment of 28 pieces/2100CBM of earth moving equipment from Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, to Kingston, Jamaica, on the M/V Constant; and an additional shipment on the M/V Color of 20 units/1170CBM of rolling stock from St. Croix, U.S., Virgin Islands, to Houston’s Industrial Terminals.

For three decades the Company’s weekly liner service schedule has served as a critical link for the movement of equipment throughout the Caribbean. Intermarine’s technical expertise and Industrial Terminals’ strategic location and capabilities provide clients with a suite of solutions for their cargoes. Consistency is key. Over the last four years Intermarine has completed more than 1,900 port calls and moved more than 3.8 million rev tons throughout the Americas.

“Over the past 30 years we have seen lots of change within the market and our organization, however, service within our legacy trade lanes and dedication to our valued clients has remained constant and consistent,” said Intermarine CEO, Richard Seeg. “As we reflect on this milestone and the past three decades of experience there is a lot to be proud of, and as a team we have a lot to look forward to.”

Intermarine’s six vessel fleet includes: four CARR vessels, an A class, and a C-Class with max lifting capacities of 400MT. Intermarine offers weekly Friday cut-offs in Houston for sailings to Colombia, Trinidad, Guyana, Suriname; and bi-weekly sailings to Brazil. Ports en route are handled on inducement.

Source: Intermarine