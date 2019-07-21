International Chamber of Shipping expresses concern over developing situation in the Gulf of Hormuz

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is receiving reports that a British registered vessel – Stena Impero – has been diverted from its original course in the Strait of Hormuz while sailing in international waters.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping said:

“We are extremely concerned about this latest development in the Strait of Hormuz, particularly in respect of the safety of seafarers. We call on all authorities to work together to seek a swift and transparent resolution to the situation and to ensure that crews are kept safe.

“Freedom of navigation is vital for global trade and we encourage all nations to uphold this fundamental principle of maritime law. In the 21st century it is not acceptable for seafarers and ships to become pawns in any way, they must be allowed to operate in safety. We will be reviewing the situation and remain in contact with relevant authorities.”

Source: ICS