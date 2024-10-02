International Chamber of Shipping launches new e-learning Academy

Yesterday, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) launches its ICS Academy to provide on-the-go access to practical e-learning to help shipping companies ensure best practices and regulatory compliance on board.

This new Academy has been developed by seafarers, for seafarers, and draws on the collective experience of the ICS membership. The courses that will feature on the ICS Academy have been specifically designed to complement ICS Publications, giving crew access to on board procedures and training that work together seamlessly.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, commented:

“The launch of the ICS Academy is very exciting and fills a gap in the market for e-learning solutions. As an organisation we have long produced best practice guides through our ICS Publications and this is the next evolutionary step. What sets our e-learning solution apart is that it is globally applicable to all ship types and is regularly updated to meet the changing needs of the shipping industry.”

ICS was established more than 100 years ago to ensure the development, promotion, and application of best practices throughout the shipping industry and represents more than 80% of merchant shipping. In addition to representing the interests of shipowners and operators at bodies such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), the production and revision of maritime publications is one of the most important tasks that ICS undertakes on behalf of the shipping industry.

Many of the ICS Publications industry guides are an essential complement to international regulations and are required reading by companies and seafarers involved in maritime operations. The ICS Academy is the next step and builds on the ICS Publications industry guidance.

Guy Platten added:

“Seafarers are the heart of our industry which is why we worked with seafarers, for seafarers to ensure that we create a learning experience that is time efficient and flexible for the crew to study at their own individual pace.”

The new courses have interactive content enabling seafarers to apply practical guidance to real-life scenarios on board. The ICS Academy has been designed with a user-friendly management system making it easy for training managers to monitor learners’ progress, and for seafarers to complete e-learning, all within the ICS Academy. Certificates are issued for every course a learner completes and are accessible at any time on a learner’s ICS Academy account.

To kickstart the launch, the first course available is ‘Helicopter Operation Procedures for Ships’, which aligns with guidance in the industry standard ICS publication ‘Guide to Helicopter/Ship Operations’, the sixth edition of which is also now available to pre-order ahead of its official launch in January 2025.

Two further courses, on ‘Operating the Engine Under Low Loads’ and ‘Preparing for Inspections in the Engine Room’, which support the ICS publication ‘Engine Room Procedures Guide’, will be launched later this year. All ICS Publications are available in print and digital formats.

Source: International Chamber of Shipping (ICS)