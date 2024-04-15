International Chamber of Shipping statement on the seizure of containership MSC Aries

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) condemns utterly the seizure of the MSC Aries earlier today by Iranian forces. The welfare of the 25 innocent seafarers that are now being held hostage are the highest priority and ICS calls for the immediate release of the seafarers and the ship.

The vessel was seized at 06.37 UTC today – 13 April – 50 nautical miles north-east of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. The action is a direct contravention of international law and is an assault on the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping commented:

“Iran’s seizure of the MSC Aries is a flagrant breach of international law and an assault on freedom of navigation. This reprehensible attack against a merchant ship once again places innocent seafarers on the front lines of geopolitical conflict. Our thoughts are with the 25 Seafarers who are now captives of Iran, and with the families who are now in fear of their loved ones’ safety. Iran must release the ship as a matter of urgency.”

Ships transiting the region should conduct a thorough threat assessment and liaise closely with military forces to ensure they are fully protected against further possible aggression by Iranian forces.

MSC Aries (15,8097 DWT) is Portuguese (Madeira) flagged, chartered to MSC and owned by Gortal Shipping Inc.

Source: International Chamber of Shipping (ICS)