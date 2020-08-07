International Container Terminal Services : ICTSI First-Half Net Profit Fell as Covid-19 Hurt Business

International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s first-half net profit fell 12% compared with the same period a year earlier as the drop in international trade due to Covid-19 restrictions hurt its business.

Net profit was $113.4 million while revenue dropped 4.0% to $724.3 million, ICTSI said Thursday.

In the first half of the year, the company handled a total volume of 4.80 million twenty-foot equivalent units, down 5.0% on year.

“The decrease in volume was primarily due to the decline in trade activities which resulted from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on global trade and lockdown restrictions,” it said.

ICTSI said that it has undertaken various cost-cutting measures including reducing its capital expenditure to maintain liquidity.

Source: Dow Jones