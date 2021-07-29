International Maritime Industries and Columbia Shipmanagement sign agreement for cooperation in various business areas

International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest maritime yard in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) to explore opportunities in various areas within the maritime sector. As part of the agreement, CSM will utilise IMI’s facilities within the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services, located in Ras Al Khair on Saudi Arabia’s east coast.

IMI will work closely with CSM, a world-leading provider of ship management and maritime services, to support its vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated global maritime facility. CSM’s maritime service catalogue, engineering experience and worldwide network of clients and partners will help support IMI’s ongoing development.

The partnership will focus on newbuild supervision services, sustainability concepts, performance optimisation, and catering and provision management for the IMI workforce. It will also dedicate resources to procurement and logistics arrangements, as well as recruitment processes and HR solutions.

Fathi K. Al-Saleem, CEO of IMI, said: “We are pleased to partner with an industry leader like CSM to enhance our offerings in a range of areas within the maritime sector. The agreement reflects our focus on developing partnerships that will help expand our business and capabilities through increased specialisation, capacity building and knowledge-transfer. We look forward to welcoming the CSM team into our world-class shipyard and working with them across a range of key business areas.”

Mark O’Neil, CEO of CSM, said: “We look forward to working with IMI on the exciting journey of building a state-of-the-art and technologically advanced shipyard. We have been impressed by IMI’s ambitious plans and are honoured to contribute our capabilities, maritime network and experience. Our advanced engineering expertise, digitalisation and software engineering, as well as vessel performance and optimisation, teams will help to achieve IMI’s goals for the benefit of our clients and partners in the region and globally.

“This cooperation showcases CSM’s further commitment to the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, where our recently created ship management office offers the full Columbia Group service catalogue,” he added.

Source: Columbia Shipmanagement