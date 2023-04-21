International organizations meet at IMO

IMO hosted the annual meeting of the UK Based International Organizations (UKBIO) (19 April) at IMO Headquarters. Participants discussed current issues and concerns, including travel authorizations, privileges and immunities, and border restrictions.

Though IMO is the only United Nations agency to have its Headquarter in the United Kingdom, forty-four other international organizations are also located in the United Kingdom and share common interests. They meet annually to discuss diplomatic issues and share experiences. This year, the UKBIO members took the opportunity to dialogue and engage with representatives from HM Government, including the Foreign, Common and Development Office and the Home Office.

Source: IMO