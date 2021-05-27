International Seaways and Diamond S Shipping Announce Expiration of HSR Waiting Period

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (“INSW”) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (“Diamond S”) announced yesterday that the required waiting period has expired under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (“HSR Act”) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger transaction between INSW and Diamond S (the “Merger”). The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the Merger. The Merger, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, remains subject to the approval of the shareholders of INSW and Diamond S and other customary closing conditions.

Source: International Seaways, Inc.