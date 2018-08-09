International Seaways Reports Second Quarter Net Loss of $18.8 million

International Seaways, Inc., one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets, reported results for the second quarter 2018.

Highlights

Net loss for the second quarter was $18.8 million, or $0.65 per share, compared to net loss of $11.6 million, or $0.40 per share, in the second quarter of 2017. The net loss for the second quarter of 2018 includes a $6.7 million gain from the sale of vessels, net of impairments and $4.9 million of charges related to an amendment of the Company’s existing credit facility. Net loss for the second quarter of 2018 excluding these items was $20.6 million, or $0.71 per share.

Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A) for the second quarter were $50.0 million, compared to $69.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA(B) for the second quarter was $9.2 million, compared to $32.0 million in the same period of 2017.

Cash(C) was $142.9 million as of June 30, 2018; total liquidity was $192.9 million, including $50.0 million undrawn revolver.

Completed acquisition of six 300,000 DWT VLCCs for $434 million from Euronav NV, inclusive of assumed debt.

The Company’s FSO joint ventures closed on a credit facility in April 2018; International Seaways received $110 million in proceeds from the drawdown of the facility.

Sold and delivered four older vessels (a 2000-built VLCC, a 2001-built Aframax, a 2004-built MR and a 2003-built ULCC) to buyers during the quarter.

“During a challenging tanker environment, we took steps to enhance our earnings power ahead of a market recovery, while increasing our cash position to $143 million, said Lois K. Zabrocky, International Seaways’ president and CEO. We completed the acquisition of six highly efficient VLCCs, enabling the Company to significantly enhance its fleet size and age profile. We are pleased to have grown and renewed our fleet during a low point in the cycle without diluting shareholders and in a manner that maintains International Seaways’ overall balance sheet strength.”

Ms. Zabrocky continued, “Based on our lean and scalable model with predictable cash flows from our joint ventures and contracted fixed rate charters, we remain in a strong position to effectively operate through the current tanker cycle. Our success increasing our fleet’s DWT by 22% combined with our significant spot market exposure also bodes well for International Seaways to capitalize on future improvements to the product and crude tanker markets.”

Completion of VLCC Acquisition

On June 14, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of six 300,000 DWT VLCCs for a purchase price of $434 million, inclusive of assumed debt, from Euronav NV. The six consist of five 2016-built VLCCs and one 2015-built VLCC, each constructed at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. International Seaways financed the acquisition with the assumption of $311 million of the amended and restated debt secured by the six vessels under a China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation facility funded by The Export-Import Bank of China, Bank of China (New York Branch) and Citibank, N.A. In connection with this transaction and in order to finance portions of the consideration in connection therewith, and for other general corporate purposes, as applicable, the Company completed the following transactions during the six months ended June 30, 2018:

(i) Sale of six of its vessels comprising one VLCC tanker, one Aframax tanker, and four MR tankers (one of which the Company agreed to sell in 2017);

(ii) Entry into sale-leaseback transactions yielding approximately $39.3 million in net proceeds in respect of two Aframax tankers in the first quarter of 2018;

(iii) Refinancing of its FSO Joint Venture – on March 29, 2018, the FSO Joint Venture entered into a $220 million Senior Secured Credit Facility. The FSO Joint Venture drew down the facility in full on April 26, 2018 and distributed $110 million of the loan proceeds to the Company;

(iv) Sale of $25 million of 8.50% notes due 2023 in an SEC-registered offering in May 2018;

(v) Sale of $30 million of 10.75% subordinated step-up notes due 2023 in a private placement to certain funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Inc. on June 13, 2018;

(vi) Entry into a credit agreement, secured by the Seaways Raffles, a 2010-built VLCC tanker, with ABN AMRO Capital USA LLC as lead arranger and facility agent, and the related drawdown of $28.5 million thereunder on June 12, 2018;

(vii) Entry into a second amendment of its Credit Agreement dated as of June 22, 2017;

(viii) The assumption of outstanding debt under the Sinosure Credit Facility with effect as of June 14, 2018; and

(ix) Sale of the Seaways Laura Lynn, to Euronav in late June 2018 for approximately $32.3 million in net proceeds.

Second Quarter 2018 Results

Net loss for the second quarter was $18.8 million, or $0.65 per share, compared to the net loss of $11.6 million, or $0.40 per share, in the second quarter of 2017. The net loss in the second quarter of 2018 reflects a decline of $19.3 million in TCE revenues compared with the second quarter of 2017, higher interest expense of $3.8 million and a reduction in equity in income of affiliated companies of $5.0 million. These negative factors were partially offset to a large degree by a net gain on vessel disposals during the period of $6.7 million, as well as decreases in expenses associated with changes to the Company’s debt facilities aggregating $10.1 million and decreases in vessel expenses of $3.8 million and depreciation and amortization of $2.3 million. Net loss for the first half of 2018 was $48.1 million, or $1.65 per share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.22 per share, for the first half of 2017.

Consolidated TCE revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $50.0 million, compared to $69.3 million in the second quarter of 2017. Shipping revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $56.9 million, compared to $72.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. Consolidated TCE revenues for the first half of 2018 were $98.8 million, compared to $153.4 million for the first half of last year. Shipping revenues for the first half of 2018 were $108.9 million compared to $160.7 million in the prior year period. The decline in TCE revenues reflects in part the effect of positioning vessels for sale as part of our fleet renewal strategy.

The reduction in equity in income of affiliated companies was principally attributable to decreases in earnings from the two FSO joint ventures as charter rates in the five-year service contracts that commenced in the third quarter of 2017 are lower than the charter rates included in the service contracts under which the FSO joint ventures operated during the second quarter of 2017. In addition, interest expense for the two FSO joint ventures increased in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017 as a result of drawdowns on debt facilities aggregating $220 million during April 2018.

The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to the higher average outstanding principal balances under the Company’s 2017 Credit Agreement than under the 2014 facility that it replaced late in the second quarter of 2017 and higher related interest rates.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.2 million for the quarter, compared to $32.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.7 million for the first half of 2018, compared to $78.6 million for the first half of 2017.

Crude Tankers

TCE revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $34.4 million for the quarter, compared to $45.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. This decrease resulted primarily from the impact of lower average blended rates in the VLCC and Aframax sectors, aggregating approximately $15.4million. VLCC and Aframax spot rates declined to approximately $12,200 and $11,100 per day, respectively. Approximately $6.1 million of the reduction in TCE revenues represents the impact of the Company’s only ULCC being idle for the entirety of the current quarter and a 2000-built VLCC being held-for-sale as of the end of January 2018 through its sale in April 2018. There was a larger disparity in the spot market rates earned by the Company’s modern and non-modern VLCCs in the current period versus in the second quarter of 2017. VLCCs aged 15 years or less earned an average daily rate of $15,407 per day compared to the overall VLCC rate of $12,242 in the current period, while in the prior year’s period the VLCCs under 15 years of age earned an average daily rate of $27,496 per day compared to the overall VLCC rate of $26,657 per day. The decline in TCE revenues also reflects a $1.0 million decrease in revenue in the Crude Tankers Lightering business during the current quarter. These declines were partially offset by the impact of 540 additional revenue days, reflecting the two Suezmaxes and one VLCC that were acquired in the second half of 2017 and six VLCCs that were acquired in June 2018, aggregating $8.8 million. Shipping revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $41.2 million for the quarter, compared to $47.9 million in the second quarter of 2017. TCE revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $63.6 million for the first half of 2018, compared to $101.8 million for the first half of 2017. Shipping revenues for the Crude Tankers segment were $73.5 million for the first half of 2018, compared to $107.8 million in the first half of 2017.

Product Carriers

TCE revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $15.6 million for the quarter, compared to $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. This decrease was primarily due to a decline in average daily blended rates earned by the MR fleet, with spot rates declining to approximately $8,600 per day, accounting for $2.3 million of the decline in TCE revenues. Additionally, the impact of 639 fewer MR revenue days due to the sales of five MRs between August 2017 and April 2018 and the redelivery of three MRs to their owners between December 2017 and June 2018 at the expiry of their respective bareboat charters accounted for $6.3 million of the lower TCE revenues. These declines were partially offset by increased daily rates earned by the LR1 and LR2 fleets. Shipping revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $15.8 million for the quarter, compared to $24.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. TCE revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $35.2 million for the first half of 2018, compared to $51.6 million for the first half of 2017. Shipping revenues for the Product Carriers segment were $35.4 million for the first half of 2018, compared to $52.9 million for the first half of 2017.

Vessel Sales

During the quarter, the Company delivered a 2000-built VLCC, which was classified as held for sale at March 31, to its buyer in April. The Company also agreed to sell a 2001-built Aframax, a 2004-built MR and a 2003-built ULCC, which delivered to their buyers in April, May and June, respectively. Net proceeds received from the ships delivered to buyers in the second quarter totaled $69.1 million.

