Internet Of Things On Course To The Ports

The Internet of Things offers a fascinating vision for port logistics: self-controlling container stackers, intelligent light poles and autonomous gantry cranes are integrated into optimized processes at port terminals. The self-controlling container in agile logistics chains can also be found in this vision. De- vices, machines and systems that network with one another in the digital world and take over and process tasks themselves, autonomously and efficiently – this is the world of the Internet of Things (IoT).

It will take some time before this vision becomes reality in the world‘s ports. A multitude of technological possibilities for implementing the IoT are available, but as diverse as the choice of IoT technology is, so different are the solutions. The result is a lack of interoperability of IoT applications in different application areas.

For international shipping, there is a danger that an IoT application will not be able to develop its potential due to a lack of interoperability in other ports.

The Fraunhofer CML is currently laying the foundations for European IoT interoperability in the research project I2PANEMA. Together with the HPA (Hamburg Port Authority) and other European project partners, the Fraunhofer CML develops IoT applications in the ports of Hamburg, Gijon (Spain) and Derince (Turkey) and derives an IoT reference architecture from them.

In the project, the research and development team cooperates with port authorities, shipowners, telecommunications companies and terminal operators. The CML sup- ports the partners from a scientific and developmental point of view and coordinates their activities. In the Port of Hamburg, for example, the automated exchange of information between Ship and Port is examined and an IoT application for the exchange of relevant data such as vessel position, bunker filling level or machine operating hours is developed within the reference architecture. The resulting communication between machines enables those responsible in port authorities and ship management to carry out tasks such as berth al- location or ship maintenance planning more quickly and reliably.

The recommendations for standards, interfaces and applications derived from the I2PANEMA reference architecture shall support European ports in developing compatible IoT solutions and thus further strengthen their competitiveness.

Source: Fraunhofer