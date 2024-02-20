Interocean Marine Services positions for a strong 2024 with new Leadership and Brand

Interocean Marine Services (Interocean), the specialist provider of support services to the offshore, energy, marine and renewable sectors, has kicked off 2024 with the announcements of a new Chief Commercial Office (CCO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Simon Laing joins Interocean as CFO and Alex Clark moves into a CCO role following his position as a Marine Technical Advisor for bp Solutions. The two appointments strengthen the existing leadership team following Alex Reid stepping into the COO position and joining Fraser Moore as CEO who moved to Interocean in July 2023. The reinforced expertise builds on the proven track record in managing integrated marine services including engineering, survey and remote inspection.

The new leadership team is the driving force behind a refreshed brand and identity – Interocean (formerly Rigmar Group), incorporates the diverse portfolio of services across the oil and gas sector, offshore, floating wind and marine industries.

Interocean works with several oil majors, drilling contractors, wind farm operators and Tier 1 Renewable firms and has a team of 40 experienced staff including naval architects, master mariners, project managers and engineers – all working across the UK, Caspian region, UAE and Far East.

Alex Reid, COO, Interocean, commented: “Fraser and I are delighted to have Alex and Simon join the Interocean family and supporting us as we head into an exciting and busy 2024. The heritage of the business and the reputation we have built in the marine and oil and gas sector since we started in 2007 has meant it was time to refresh our brand and harness our experience into one name – Interocean Marine Services. This reflects our offering not only in energy and marine but also our growing footprint in the renewables sector.

“We have an ambitious growth plan and as market leaders, our refreshed identity will help us showcase this even better to our global client base. Both Fraser and I are excited to build on the success already achieved which is underpinned by our team’s integrity, expertise and commitment to our client projects.”

Interocean provides a ‘total project solution’ from planning, design and installation to operational maintenance, and decommissioning. The global team provides services throughout an asset’s life cycle to create safe, efficient and cost-effective services.

Source: Interocean