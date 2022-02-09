Intersea Maritime joins Baumarine by MaruKlav

We are pleased to announce that Intersea Maritime decided to join the world’s leading Panamax Pool with the Imabari design “MV Intersea Voyager”. The Pool took delivery early in January 2022.

Intersea Maritime was incorporated in 1998 and has ambitious plans to expand their business into transshipment operations, cargo movement for Independent Power Producers in India and infrastructure development.

Abdul Qadir, Managing Director of Intersea Voyager says, “we are very happy to develop a close relationship with Baumarine by MaruKlav and excited to join this new venture, with their strong management delivering strong earnings, vessel performance and network to our organization.”

Ignacio Pizarro, Global Head of Partner Relations added, “it is great to have another strong owner joining MaruKlav from India as one of our strategic markets. This was another successful story where we welcomed the buyers of MV Intersea Voyager, while her sellers were also pool members. This close collaboration helped facilitating a smooth handover, avoiding commercial disruptions to maximize earnings of the vessel for both parties involved.”

Stronger Together!

Source: Klaveness