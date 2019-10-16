Interview: India can battle geopolitical turbulence by expanding oil storage, says SPR chief

India will speed up plans for more than doubling its strategic petroleum reserve capacity to cushion the impact of any potential disruption to oil flows in case geopolitical tensions escalate, the head of the country’s strategic oil reserves told S&P Global Platts in an interview.

In addition to Middle Eastern countries keen to participate in India’s SPRs, the country is now seeing interest from the US as well, H.P.S. Ahuja, CEO and managing director of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd., said on the sidelines of the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.

“If the United States participates in the India SPR program that would give them a strong foothold in India,” Ahuja said. “They could look at participating in the second phase.”

Ahuja’s views were reinforced by comments made by the US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster, who told the India Energy Forum that Washington was prepared to help India in building its SPR with technical assistance from the US Department of Energy.

The move will not only deepen India’s energy ties with the US but will also help the crude exporter establish ground presence in the fast-growing South Asian market through various tie-ups and investment opportunities.

Signs of increased flows from the US are already visible in recent numbers. The US exported around 260,000 b/d of crude oil to India over the first eight months of this year, more than doubling the 138,000 b/d sent in the same period in 2018, according to the US Census Bureau.

Late last week, oil prices jumped above $60/b briefly after Iran’s state shipping company confirmed one of its Suezmax tankers in the Red Sea carrying 1 million b/d of crude had spilled oil following two “separate explosions, probably by missile hits” occurred.

The incident follows the attacks last month on key Saudi oil infrastructure and a number of tanker-related incidents in the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint earlier this year, which have raised geopolitical risks in the world’s biggest oil producing basin.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East has prompted India to expedite SPR plans. With close to 70% of India’s oil imports coming from the Middle East, a series of events around the Strait of Hormuz has set off alarm bells, leading analysts and government officials to say there is an urgent need to seal more deals to lease SPR storage facilities and build capacity.

“We need SPRs so that we still have a comfortable situation in the event any supply disruptions happen. The government is very serious on this issue and we will be looking to expand them soon,” Ahuja said.

PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP

In the first phase, India set up SPRs in three southern India locations — Visakhapatnam (1.33 million mt), Mangalore (1.50 million mt) and Padur (2.50 million mt) — with a combined capacity of 5.33 million mt. All three facilities have been commissioned.

“About 55% of the capacity in the first phase is occupied. We are in talks with some Middle East producers for them to take the rest of the capacity. ADNOC has taken some capacity at Mangalore. They are now showing some interest in Padur,” Ahuja said.

For the second phase, the Indian cabinet has approved another 6.5 million mt of SPRs at sites in Chandikhol in Odisha, which will have a facility to store 4 million mt, and at Padur in the southern state of Karnataka, which will have a capacity of 2.50 million mt.

The Chandikhol location will be about 100 km from state-run Indian Oil Corp.’s biggest refinery at Paradip, which has a capacity of 15 million mt/year (300,000 b/d), while the Padur facility is close to the 300,000 b/d Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. complex.

Ahuja said the second phase of SPRs would will be developed on a public-private partnership, and global oil majors are welcome to take part.

“We have done a few international roadshows and we have seen good interest from companies. We are waiting for some approvals from the government and after that we can invite expressions of interest from parties willing to participate in our SPRs — hopefully by the end of this year,” Ahuja said.

The first phase — when fully filled — is estimated to supply about 9.5 days’ of India’s crude oil requirements, and the second phase is expected to add capacity worth another 12 days’ of requirements, Ahuja said.

“In addition, our oil marketing companies together hold stocks for about 64 days of requirements,” he said.

According to S&P Global Platts Analytics, the Indian government will need to give priority to SPRs given the rise in supply risks. India’s SPR volumes are much lower relative to their oil import needs and compared with other major Asian oil buyers.

Source: Platts