Intra-Asia Container Index – 15 Nov

Drewry’s new Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI), a weighted average of regional spot container freight rates, increased 45% to $829 per 40ft container in the past fortnight.

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) climbed 45% in the first two weeks of November, from $573 per 40ft container in the period 16-30 October to $829 in the period 1-15 November, amid the pre-Christmas cargo rush. Drewry expects this uptrend to continue in the next fortnight of November due to tight space, traditional shipping peak season, blank sailings and other factors.

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) reports actual spot container freight rates for major intra-Asia trade routes. The Index, which will be updated fortnightly, consists of 18 route-specific indices representing individual shipping routes and a composite index. All indices are reported in USD per 40ft container.

Source: Drewry