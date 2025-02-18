Intra-Asia Container Index Down 8%
Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI), a weighted average of regional spot container freight rates, decreased 8% in the fortnight to 15 Feb 25 to $667 per 40ft container.
Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) reports actual spot container freight rates for major intra-Asia trade routes. The Index, which will be updated fortnightly, consists of 18 route-specific indices representing individual shipping routes and a composite index. All indices are reported in USD per 40ft container.
Market freight rates are collected for the following routes:
• Busan-Shanghai
• Ho Chi Minh City-Shanghai
• Jakarta-Shanghai
• Jawaharlal Nehru Port-Shanghai
• Kaohsiung-Shanghai
• Laem Chabang-Shanghai
• Shanghai-Busan
• Shanghai-Ho Chi Minh City
• Shanghai-Jakarta
• Shanghai-Jawaharlal Nehru Port
• Shanghai-Jebel Ali
• Shanghai-Kaohsiung
• Shanghai-Laem Chabang
• Shanghai-Manila
• Shanghai-Singapore
• Shanghai-Tanjung Pelepas
• Shanghai-Yokohama
• Yokohama-Shanghai
Source: Drewry