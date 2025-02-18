Intra-Asia Container Index Down 8%

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI), a weighted average of regional spot container freight rates, decreased 8% in the fortnight to 15 Feb 25 to $667 per 40ft container.

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) reports actual spot container freight rates for major intra-Asia trade routes. The Index, which will be updated fortnightly, consists of 18 route-specific indices representing individual shipping routes and a composite index. All indices are reported in USD per 40ft container.

Market freight rates are collected for the following routes:

• Busan-Shanghai

• Ho Chi Minh City-Shanghai

• Jakarta-Shanghai

• Jawaharlal Nehru Port-Shanghai

• Kaohsiung-Shanghai

• Laem Chabang-Shanghai

• Shanghai-Busan

• Shanghai-Ho Chi Minh City

• Shanghai-Jakarta

• Shanghai-Jawaharlal Nehru Port

• Shanghai-Jebel Ali

• Shanghai-Kaohsiung

• Shanghai-Laem Chabang

• Shanghai-Manila

• Shanghai-Singapore

• Shanghai-Tanjung Pelepas

• Shanghai-Yokohama

• Yokohama-Shanghai

Source: Drewry