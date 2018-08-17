Intra-Asia Market – Japan Thailand Vietnam (JTV) service adds call to Osaka

As part of APL’s commitment to provide better coverage in the Intra-Asia Market, the Japan Thailand Vietnam (JTV) service will now call at Osaka. The service has been enhanced to strengthen its schedule reliability, providing our customers the best shipping experience possible.

New port rotation

Laem Chabang – Ho Chi Minh City – Kaohsiung – Tokyo- Yokohama – Nagoya – Osaka – Kobe – Shekou – Laem Chabang

Effective sailing

Vessel APL Cairo (CAI920) ETA Tokyo 9 September 2018

The APL Advantage

Direct service linking Japan and South China to the key Southeast Asian markets of Thailand and Vietnam

Serves key Kanto and Kansai ports of Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya, Osaka and Kobe

Connects to APL’s global network via Shekou and Kaohsiung

Source: APL