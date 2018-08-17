Intra-Asia Market – Japan Thailand Vietnam (JTV) service adds call to Osaka
As part of APL’s commitment to provide better coverage in the Intra-Asia Market, the Japan Thailand Vietnam (JTV) service will now call at Osaka. The service has been enhanced to strengthen its schedule reliability, providing our customers the best shipping experience possible.
New port rotation
Laem Chabang – Ho Chi Minh City – Kaohsiung – Tokyo- Yokohama – Nagoya – Osaka – Kobe – Shekou – Laem Chabang
Effective sailing
Vessel APL Cairo (CAI920) ETA Tokyo 9 September 2018
The APL Advantage
- Direct service linking Japan and South China to the key Southeast Asian markets of Thailand and Vietnam
- Serves key Kanto and Kansai ports of Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya, Osaka and Kobe
- Connects to APL’s global network via Shekou and Kaohsiung
Source: APL