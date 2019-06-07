Intra-Asia Market: Launch of Japan Malaysia Vietnam Service (JMV)
We are pleased to announce the launch of Japan Malaysia Vietnam Service (JMV), an express service from Japan to Malacca Strait and Hong Kong, as well as calling Ho Chi Minh City and Kaoshiung.
Port Rotation
Osaka – Kobe – Nagoya – Yokohama – Tokyo – Hong Kong – Singapore – Port Klang (North Port) – Port Klang (West Port) – Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City – Hong Kong – Shekou – Kaohsiung – Osaka
Effective Sailing Date
Buxmelody (0JC01S1PL), Osaka ETA 17 Jun 2019
Source: APL