Intra-Asia Market: Launch of Japan Malaysia Vietnam Service (JMV)

We are pleased to announce the launch of Japan Malaysia Vietnam Service (JMV), an express service from Japan to Malacca Strait and Hong Kong, as well as calling Ho Chi Minh City and Kaoshiung.

Port Rotation

Osaka – Kobe – Nagoya – Yokohama – Tokyo – Hong Kong – Singapore – Port Klang (North Port) – Port Klang (West Port) – Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City – Hong Kong – Shekou – Kaohsiung – Osaka

Effective Sailing Date

Buxmelody (0JC01S1PL), Osaka ETA 17 Jun 2019

Source: APL