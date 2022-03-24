Introduction plan of Wind Challenger Installed Vessel Certified by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. announced the introduction plan of large-scale dry bulk vessel with a hard sail system was certified as “Introduction plan of vessel with excellent environmental performance (Specific Vessel)”under the “Wind Challenger” project at the Oshima shipyard in the certification system for Introduction plan of Specific Vessel that Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) established based on Strengthening Maritime Industry law.

MOL have been promoting the Wind Challenger Project to harness wind as a propulsive force for merchant ships. The additional propulsion power from the wind can reduce vessel’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 5% to 8% compared to conventional ships of the same class (Note 3).

The hard sail will be installed on a large bulk carrier currently under construction at Oshima Shipbuilding after shoreside tests. The vessel is slated for delivery in October 2022 after sea trials.

MOL set out its plan to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 through concerted group-wide efforts in “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1” (Note 4). The company will contribute to reduce GHG emissions from society at large, and realize a low-carbon and decarbonized society by proactively participating not only in this project, but also by establishing clean energy supply chains. It will also move assertively to promote wind-related business including the Wind Challenger-developed hard sail.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd