INTTRA Adds Salam Pacific Indonesia Lines to its Carrier Network

INTTRA, the largest neutral network, software and information provider at the center of the ocean shipping industry, today announced an expansion of its rapidly growing carrier network with the addition of Salam Pacific Indonesia Lines (SPIL), its first carrier in Indonesia. The addition of SPIL represents a trend by regional carriers who are joining INTTRA to gain a competitive advantage in their service regions.

SPIL provides services to all Indonesian routes, with 32 offices strategically located across the Indonesian archipelago. SPIL will offer its customers a range of services through INTTRA’s network, including booking requests, shipping instructions, Track and Trace, and Ocean Schedules.

“INTTRA welcomes Salam Pacific Indonesia Lines as the latest regional carrier to join our growing network,” said Vijay Minocha, INTTRA’s President of Asia Pacific. “INTTRA’s booking platform links carriers to more than 30,000 shipping companies globally through a single connection, enabling carriers such as Salam Pacific to experience the improved efficiency, lower costs, and enhanced customer service that comes with digitalization.”

“SPIL has aggressive growth plans in Indonesia and beyond, so we view availability through INTTRA as a significant competitive advantage. By joining the INTTRA network and launching mySPIL for the local shipping industry, we are entering a new and exciting journey empowered by greater connectivity,” said Daniel Tandjung, senior manager, Salam Pacific. “Being the first Indonesian carrier on INTTRA will allow us to provide a higher level of service for customers compared to other carriers in our service regions, which is key to our growth. SPIL is deploying an API connection ahead of our competition to enable robust e-commerce development, as well as a faster, more efficient, and more data-driven supply chain.”

Source: INTTRA