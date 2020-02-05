INTTRA by E2open Platform Compliant with Shipping Industries First Track & Trace Standards

INTTRA by E2open (INTTRA), the largest digital network and information provider at the center of the ocean shipping industry, today announced that its technology platform is wholly compliant with the new Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) Interface Standard for Track and Trace 1.0, published last week by the DCSA.

The new standard is the first in the shipping industry to be published, setting the bar for technology companies and shipping lines alike to standardize the fundamental information provided across the carrier liner domain through technology-agnostic interfaces.

Building on the September 2019 DCSA Container Shipping Industry Blueprint, this new standard focuses on ensuring agreement within the industry on the shared requirements and standards that the industry must follow to streamline inter-operational functionality and data sharing across parties within the industry. The document contains recommended benchmarks for the processes used in container shipping, identifying the critical events in container transportation workflows – from carrier booking to container return. Together, these standards create a shared process blueprint that can be applied across the industry.

“We are excited to announce the INTTRA platform’s compliance with this new standard. As all the carriers around the world align to the same standards, the data quality and timeliness of event messaging shippers can expect from a networked platform like INTTRA will significantly improve,” says Santosh Nanda, general manager of the Logistics Service Providers business unit for E2open. “This is a huge benefit for all of our customers – BCOs, carriers and LSPs alike.”

The new track and trace standards are intended to set a bar for carriers and technology partners to attain. The goal is to reduce complexity and cost while improving the speed to transact by properly collaborating and providing full visibility into container status. Overall visibility across the supply chain will improve, enhancing the ability to predict and plan cargo movement. The standards also define common shipping terminology and events and solve many long-standing issues in the shipping community.

DCSA was officially launched in Amsterdam in April 2019 after gaining regulatory approval from the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC). The organization is a neutral, non-profit association for ocean carriers focused on driving standardization, digitalization and interoperability in container shipping. Its partners include MSC, A.P. Moller – Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Evergreen Line, HMM, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, and Zim Integrated Shipping Services and Ocean Network Express.

The work of building shipping standards is the purpose of DSCA, as a commitment to the carrier members’ customers. According to Rajesh Krishnamurthy, executive vice president at CMA CGM, carriers owed it to their customers to provide better visibility of the cargo in transit. However, standardization was the stumbling block even though the technology tools are available.

INTTRA has a long history of working with carriers to establish implementation standards for bookings, shipping instructions and other functions using the UNECE and ANSI standards as models. INTTRA also delivered subject matter expertise and value as it partnered with industry leaders to advance a preference for digital solutions and develop common standards for compliance with the SOLAS container weight rule (VGM).

