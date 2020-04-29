Investing in technology during times of uncertainty. Is the time right?

It’s a challenging time for the global economy. Covid-19 has seen sales numbers plummet, sending businesses of all sizes into survival mode. With tighter cost controls in place, businesses across the logistics industry are freezing long term IT programs, leaving project resources sitting idle while we ride out these turbulent times.

It’s clear that the number one priority is keeping business healthy, and now more than ever, the spotlight is ensuring efficient work practices are a top priority. As a result, we’re seeing businesses use this time to take a step back to review dated systems and internal technologies as they look for new ways to save money and mitigate risk.

Automation technology is now more relevant than ever

Before Covid-19 shook the world, automation was already a fast growing trend throughout the logistics industry. In a recent survey of business leaders by EY, 41% of respondents said they were investing in accelerating automation as businesses prepared for a post-crisis world.

Despite uncertain market conditions, it’s clear many businesses still have one eye on the future, with the objective of emerging from the current crisis in a stronger position. Interestingly, what we’re seeing is that businesses are still willing to sign off technology purchases that help to deliver quick and quantifiable ROI. Document automation fits this mould.

Has there been a better time to invest in automation technology?

With many companies freezing IT programs with hefty financial commitments, project resources are available to spearhead change. Unlike many IT transformation initiatives, Shipamax’s document automation solution is a light touch – we offer a fully packaged, predictable implementation programme that’s managed by our Customer Success team. We’ve found end users can get up to speed in less than 30 minutes – a relief for implementation managers responsible for driving new initiatives during this remote period.

It’s no secret that document automation technology can address back office inefficiencies. In the current climate, driving efficiencies is more important than ever, and will ultimately help freight forwarders set up for future success.

What is Shipamax doing to help businesses in the current market?

Shipamax is committed to helping global logistics companies generate efficiencies during these uncertain times. We’ve made some changes to our commercial offering that we believe will allow new customers to invest in technology without a big budget.

Consumption based pricing model

Our consumption based pricing model can be scaled up and down depending on your business needs. So during these uncertain times, your software costs will be matched to your demand.

No implementation fees

Our out-of-the box integrations with popular systems such as CargoWise and Microsoft Outlook mean you won’t have to stump up for hefty implementation fees before you see a return on your investment.

Flexibility on terms

We’re working closely with new customers to set out terms that work for all parties. We understand that market conditions are unique, and we want to make sure that as a solution provider, we’re giving our customers the opportunity to generate maximum value from our technology. If you have budget freezes, or resource uncertainties, let us know & we’ll make sure our agreement ensures you’re not taking on unnecessary commitments.

Is the time right to invest in document automation technology?

These are unprecedented and uncertain times for businesses, but there is an opportunity to emerge in a position of strength. If you have idle project resources that need to be utilised, and are looking for a project with minimal risk and high ROI, that will help generate efficiencies in a crisis, perhaps now is the ideal time to invest in automation technology.

Source: Shipamax Ltd.