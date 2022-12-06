Investment in Newcastlemax Newbuildings with long-term charters

Ocean Yield AS is pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to acquire up to ten newcastlemax dry bulk newbuildings for a total consideration of up to USD 576 million net of seller’s credits.

Upon delivery, the vessels will commence 15-year bareboat charters to a leading dry bulk operator with purchase obligations at the end of the charter period. Expected delivery will be between Q1 2025 and Q2 2026.

The final transaction scope will be a minimum of five and a maximum of ten vessels, to be determined at a later stage. Assuming a transaction scope of ten vessels, the transaction will add around USD 950 million to the Company’s EBITDA backlog.

Source: Ocean Yield AS