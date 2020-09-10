Investments at Suez Canal Zone hit $15bln in 5 years, says chairman

The total volume of investments at the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) hit nearly 15 billion dollars in five years, SCZone chairman Yehia Zaki said.

Addressing a virtual investment forum organized by the Egyptian Businessmen Association (EBA) in cooperation with the Bahrain Businessmen’s Association, Zaki said that over 220 companies covering various industrial sectors, have been established at the SCZone in the past five years.

Egypt’s national road network and the Cairo-Cape Town road project helped the SCZone to play a strategic role in promoting trade exchange between Egypt and other regional and African countries, Zaki added.

Zaki lauded the zone’s capabilities and strategic location, which, he said, will help provide an appropriate investment environment for investors.

The SCZone accommodates nearly 25 vital industrial sectors, such as agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, logistics, information technology and automobile industry.

Source: Ahram Online