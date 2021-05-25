Investors are betting big that metals and commodities aren’t going anywhere

The truth is, you can probably get your best advice about delving into the stock market through a few quotes from some very savvy financiers.

“The secret recipe for success in stock market is simple. 30 per cent in market analysis skills, 30 per cent in risks management, 30 per cent in emotion control, and 10 per cent in luck.” – Benjamin Lee

“Take your profits or someone else will take them for you.” -J.J. Evans

“In trading, everything works sometimes and nothing works always.” – Unknown

And of course, we can’t miss perhaps the greatest investor of all, Warren Buffett, who states “Do not put all your eggs in one basket,” which may not have originally been his, but he gets credit for it as it applies to the stock market. In short, know what you’re doing, why you’re doing it, how you’re going to do it, and when to get out of it.

Run with the bulls

The market is sometimes bullish, sometimes it’s bearish. There are times to buy, and times to sell. There are cycles when commodities are “hot.” Now, for instance, metals are being touted as the must-buy stock, with copper’s value having already doubled in the past year to more than $10,000 a ton, and Bank of America saying $20,000 is possible if supply falters badly while demand surges. But the onus remains on you to do the research and determine if this would be the right investment for you.

Win the race

To help you do that, this Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle will guide you through the intricacies of analyzing stocks and their patterns. By understanding charts, strategies, the ticker tape and directed techniques, you will be better equipped to scrutinize price action and predict future price movement, and avoid the pitfalls that befall many investors. Of course, nothing is guaranteed, however, through step-by-step guidance and hands-on application, you will have a better chance of success in the volatile world of stocks, futures and forex.



Ready, set, invest

To end with another quote, Ralph Seger wisely says, “An investor without investment objectives is like a traveler without a destination.” Let your first objective be to purchase this course. $36.99 buys lifetime access to 136 invaluable lessons, culminating in a more in-depth understanding of the market, how it works, and how you can potentially come out the stock market gate a winner.

Source: StackCommerce