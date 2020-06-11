Investors Get Ready for the Fed to Cap Rates

Investors are preparing for the Federal Reserve to tap a policy tool untouched since the aftermath of World War II, a move that could change how key financial markets behave and give an even bigger boost to the stock market’s best performers.

Members of the Fed are embracing the idea of putting caps on government bond yields. The Fed would buy Treasurys in whatever amount necessary to keep borrowing costs from getting above a specific range or maximum yield. It last introduced yield caps during the 1940s, when the Treasury needed help financing war expenditures, exiting them in 1951.

The Fed has offered trillions of dollars to quell the economic shock of the coronavirus shutdown. The caps would be a way to make sure those efforts aren’t undermined by rising yields. On Wednesday, Chairman Jerome Powell said central bank officials reviewed whether interest rate caps would complement current monetary policy tools, adding that it remains an “open question.”

Such a move raises worries that in suppressing medium-term yields, the market loses an important benchmark against which much of the investment universe is measured. Such caps are also known as yield-curve control since the central bank takes control from the market in determining both short-term and longer-term bond yields.

“We are in the same situation as we were in the 1940s, minus the war,” says Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, noting the government is issuing large quantities of bonds it will have to pay back to buyers. “The only way you can get out of this debt mountain is creating growth and inflation at the same time. The yield-curve control is the necessary evil to do that.”

Analysts at Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, among others, now both expect yield-curve control policies in the near future. Many suspect that if the central bank does employ controls, yields would be capped on either the two-year, three-year or five-year Treasury bonds.

The Fed might use the policy to avoid repeating the so-called ‘taper tantrum’ in 2013, when borrowing costs spiked after the Fed indicated it would gradually wind down its bond-buying program. That reaction took something out of the already tepid postcrisis recovery, said Gennadiy Goldberg, U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities. He expects the Fed could announce controls in the second half of the year.

If the Fed implements yield-curve control, it would join two the ranks of two other central banks. Since 2016, the Bank of Japan has targeted a yield near 0% for the 10-year government bond, while short-term bond yields were in negative territory. The move marked another step in the country’s effort to spur economic growth and inflation, which has still remained elusive.

More recently, the Reserve Bank of Australia in March said it would target a yield of 0.25% on its three-year bond to help support the country’s economy. Fed officials have expressed interest in a similar policy calibration, as opposed to Japan’s approach of targeting longer-dated bond yields.

In theory, capped yields, combined with a rebound in growth and inflation, would make it unattractive to own bonds. But the Fed has been attempting to generate inflation with various tools for over a decade without much effect.

So far, bond yields haven’t shown a strong reaction to the prospect, since investors don’t know yet exactly where the caps will be placed.

Yet some bond investors have sought to get ahead of any announcement. James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, purchased Treasury bonds that mature between two and 10 years in recent months, expecting yields to fall further amid weak near-term economic growth prospects and the potential for yield curve control.

“Nobody’s going to be pricing hawkish monetary policy,” he said.

Others are holding off on buying Treasurys, expecting the Fed won’t actually implement yield curve control in part because it could be a difficult policy to exit.

Skeptics of yield curve control contend that artificially holding down yields removes a key function of bond markets: Investors demand higher yields when they think prices will rise in the future, since those price rises will erode the value of the bond. That makes them a measure of investor expectations of future growth and inflation.

Some investors fear the Fed turning off that mechanism could distort prices in debt and derivatives markets, as well as the stock market, which take their cue from Treasurys.

“You’re really losing information about where the market is going to be, and you’re losing information for investors,” said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for PGIM Fixed Income. He doesn’t see yield-curve control as likely, with Fed members instead emphasizing to investors that they will not raise interest rates in the near future.

Capped yields are likely to benefit “growth” stocks that have powered the market higher such as tech giants like Facebook, Amazon and Netflix, said Saxo’s Mr. Garnry. Low-yields tend to signal that growth is slow and so investors pay a premium for shares in companies that can grow quickly despite economic headwinds. In discounted cash flow models widely used by investors to value stocks, future earnings are worth more when rates are low.

Beaten down “value” stocks, which trade at a low multiple of their net worth, could suffer, especially if caps on medium-term yields also pulls down longer-term yields. Value stocks have shown a strong relationship with Treasury yields in recent years. When long-term yields rise faster than shorter-term yields, known in financial speak as a steeper yield curve — value stocks have rallied.

That was evident last week, when a measure of value stocks that neutralizes the influences of specific sectors leapt 11%, according to Joseph Mezrich, quantitative investment strategist at Instinet. Value stocks that rallied last week included Kraft Heinz Co., Citigroup Inc. and Marathon Oil though they lost some ground this week in the lead-up to the Fed’s Wednesday meeting as longer-term yields retreated.

If the Fed uses caps to flatten the curve, “that’ll take some of the steam out of the value rally,” he said.

