Investors in Europe Pin Hopes on a Government Boost

Signs that European governments may loosen their purse strings are giving investors hope that regional stocks, which had a banner 2019, could drive higher again this year.

European stocks posted their best performance in a decade last year. While there has been some pullback in recent days following the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general, they remain near all-time highs. That performance came despite sluggish economic growth.

Getting stocks to propel higher however, may require faster growth. Some see that slug of faster economic activity coming from a possible government ramp up in stimulus spending.

“Whichever way you slice it, there is a much greater burden on governments to do more” said Anik Sen, global head of equities at PineBridge Investments.

PineBridge’s multiasset portfolio has been snapping up housing and infrastructure stocks in the U.K., where freshly elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the country ahead of other European governments with augmented spending ambitions on things like railways, roads and hospitals.

During the European sovereign-debt crisis in the early part of the last decade, governments in the region adopted austerity budgets to rein in spending and calm bond markets. Many investors now say such frugality has been counterproductive, limiting the pace of recovery, and are advocating for a new slug of state-driven growth. European Union rules require governments to keep budget deficits below 3% of gross domestic product.

Some analysts point to the U.S., where the fiscal deficit for the past two years has been about 7% of GDP. Investors say tax cuts and ramped up military and health care spending has fed through to higher corporate profits, helping to fuel the stock market rally.

A factor driving the conversation about big spending in Europe is fear that the European Central Bank is running low on ammunition, after it plunged interest rates deeper into negative territory with only a modest boost in growth. The bank’s new president Christine Lagarde called on governments in the eurozone to increase spending at her first public speech in November 2019.

Germany’s finance ministry has signaled limited support for more spending. Last summer, German officials said the government was working on proposals for a EUR50 billion ($55.7 billion) fiscal expansion should the country run into a prolonged economic downturn. On Wednesday, fresh figures showed Germany’s new industrial orders continued to slide, dropping by 1.3% month-on-month in November.

“The big litmus test over the next year is probably Germany. The question is whether or not they’re going to do it,” said James McCormick, global head of desk strategy at NatWest Markets. He is optimistic, expecting Germany will increase fiscal spending by 0.8% of gross domestic product in 2020. The frugally minded country has run a budget surplus in recent years, despite calls by others in Europe for it to spend more to lift the regional economy.

If Germany does deliver fiscal stimulus, Mr. McCormick expects to see the German 10-year bund yield rise out negative territory — where it has been since May 2019. He also expects the banking sector, which has remained depressed on weak global growth, rising just 8.2% in 2019, to benefit from faster growth.

Paul Flood, portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management, has been buying up wind and solar energy stocks in anticipation of broader European spending. Renewables now make up 12% of his multiasset income fund.

“The green economy is likely to be a key beneficiary,” he said, noting the rising popularity of the Green Party in Germany. The party could be a player in coalition talks in the next election, slated for 2021, though elections could come sooner given tensions in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling alliance.

The U.K., which sits outside the eurozone and is set to leave the EU later this month, has been the most aggressive among major European economies about loosening the purse strings. Mr. Johnson has pledged to spend GBP80 billion ($105.4 billion) on infrastructure projects focused on the north of England.

Housing and infrastructure stocks have already surged. Cement maker Steppe Cement Ltd. shares have rallied 27.6% since Dec. 12. Shares in Ireland-based materials company CRH PLC have risen 16.4% since October.

Promises of increased spending in Europe have come and gone before, leaving some cautious. Neil Dwane, global strategist at Allianz Global Investors, is waiting for more indicators before changing investment strategy. “We’re simply fleshing out some of the scenarios,” he said.

James Athey, a senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, isn’t holding his breath that Germany will increase spending.

“The word fiscal just gets thrown around with gay abandon,” he said. “I think the market is set to be disappointed in Europe.”

Source: Dow Jones