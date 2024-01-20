Investors jump on bonds and Japanese stocks, dump Chinese stocks – BofA

Investors bought bonds, Japanese stocks and tech stocks in the week to Wednesday, while selling most other asset classes, Bank of America said in a report, citing EPFR data.

There were $14.1 billion of inflows to bonds, the largest weekly amount since January 2023. That compared to outflows of $400 million from gold, $900 million from equities and $14.2 billion from cash.

Investment grade bonds and Japanese stocks have seen inflows in recent weeks, while Chinese stocks have seen sharp outflows, the report showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alun John, editing by Harry Robertson)