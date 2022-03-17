ioCurrents and Helm Operations Integrate Systems to Improve Onboard Maintenance

Data analytics specialist ioCurrents and Helm Operations, a leading maritime software technology provider, are integrating their systems to offer vessel operators unique insights into smarter maintenance management, using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The two companies are renowned for their expertise in designing technology driven solutions for vessel operators to help them optimize their fleet operations regarding maintenance, regulatory compliance and seafarer safety.

During the first stage of this integration, ioCurrents will use its proprietary data analytics platform, MarineInsight™, to trigger maintenance tasks in Helm CONNECT based on alerts that are defined by the OEM prescribed thresholds and filtered by leveraging proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The second stage of this integration will focus on using ioCurrents’ MarineInsight™ platform to automatically populate vessel engine readings and hour meters within the Helm CONNECT platform which will give the onboard and shoreside teams full transparency of their vessels’ maintenance requirements.

“ioCurrents is thrilled to be working with Helm Operations as we have long admired their approach to help drive greater efficiencies within maritime. By using our data analytics platform to automatically populate Helm CONNECT, seafarers will be free of many mundane manual data collection tasks. This will give them more time to focus on the dashboard results so they can schedule maintenance jobs in a timely fashion,” said Jon Best, Director of Business Development for ioCurrents.

“Working with ioCurrents made sense to us as the integration offers our customers the best of both worlds – the fastest growing vessel management system in the world, Helm CONNECT, coupled with accurate real-time onboard sensor data from ioCurrents. Integrating our systems means vessel operators get accurate live data formatted in easy to use dashboards so that decisions can be made using fact rather than gut instinct Being able to maintain, monitor and manage fleet maintenance to reduce downtime, optimize expenditure and improve ship to shoreside communication is vital to our customers. By using sensor data to supplement a planned maintenance system means our customers can achieve these benefits more accurately and timely,” said Paul Cyr Helm’s Partnership Manager.

