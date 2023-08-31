ioCurrents Partners with Hornblower Group to Help Optimize Operations of NYC Ferry Fleet

ioCurrents, Inc., a leading predictive analytics supplier to the maritime industry, has partnered with Hornblower Group to help optimize vessel operations in Hornblower’s role as operator of NYC Ferry.

ioCurrents has been employed as part of a series of robust measures implemented by vessel operator Hornblower Group to keep the NYC Ferry fleet running reliably and efficiently, minimizing vessel downtime across the fleet.

Using clever AI and machine learning programs that analyze onboard data in real time, ioCurrents can predict equipment failures so corrective action can be identified and quickly implemented to prevent serious malfunctions or equipment damage. This data also helps with planning maintenance schedules in advance to ensure the operational reliability and safety of the fleet.

“The data analytics reports produced by ioCurrents are important tools that allow our crew to make informed decisions to improve performance and increase operational efficiencies. Using their outputs, we’ve reduced our fuel consumption by 9% through voyage optimization, lowering fuel costs and associated impacts on the environment,” said Davi Smyth, Director of Engineering at Hornblower Group.

ioCurrents has emerged as the market leader in the development and deployment of real-time, predictive analytics to the maritime industry through its proprietary MarineInsight™ platform. With a global focus, the company’s technology is used in a variety of different segments in the international shipping industry from tugboat owners, OSV operators to fishing and the cruise & leisure markets.

“We’re really proud to be working with Hornblower Group to help optimize the NYC fleet operations. Hornblower is a very forward-thinking company, always pushing the boundaries to provide its clients with the most efficient processes and procedures while keeping safety and environmental awareness as its top priorities,” said Will Roberts, ioCurrents CEO.

Source: ioCurrents