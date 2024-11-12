Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / IOMOU approves Iran’s proposal on remote inspection of ships in Indian Ocean

IOMOU approves Iran’s proposal on remote inspection of ships in Indian Ocean

in Port News 12/11/2024

The Indian Ocean Memorandum of Understanding (IOMOU) on Port State Control has approved Iran’s proposal on how to conduct ship inspection through remote location, a senior official at the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran has said.

Allahmorad Afifipour, the organization’s director general for maritime affairs, said that Iran’s proposal was approved at the 27th meeting of the IOMOU that was held in Tanzania in late August

The method, presented by Iranian representatives, will be implemented within 12 months, and any revisions will be reported to the IOMOU committee, he added, according to a press release by the PMO on Saturday.

Afifipour noted that the Iranian proposal would help member states carry out inspections without any delay when physical access to vessels is limited due to reasons such as pandemics, security issues, or unmanned vessels. This way, inspections aimed at ensuring safety of ships will not be disrupted, he added.

It should be mentioned that the approved Iranian proposal will become an official document within IOMOU and will be added to the existing methods for ship inspections in the Indian Ocean region.
Source: IRNA

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×