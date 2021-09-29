Iran: 13% Growth in Container Shipping

Iranian container shipping stood at 906,218 TEUs during the first five months of the current fiscal year (March 21-Aug. 22), registering a 13% increase year-on-year, says Farhad Montasar-Kouhsari, the deputy head of Ports and Maritime Organization.

“Shahid Rajaee Port of the southern Hormozgan Province served as the largest container port of the country during the period by handling 694,450 TEUs, which accounted for 87% of total container throughput,” he was quoted as saying by News.mrud.ir.

A total of 58.99 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded in Iran’s commercial ports during the five months under review, indicating a 14% rise compared with the similar period of last year.

According to Ravanbakhsh Behzadian, a senior official with the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, container shipping stood at 8.66 million tons during the period, solid and liquid bulk cargo transport at 17.77 million tons and 1.94 million tons respectively, general cargo at 8.37 million tons and oil products at 22.24 million tons.

“Last year’s corresponding period saw container shipping operations hover around 8.49 million tons, solid bulk at 16.77 million tons, liquid bulk at 1.31 million tons, general cargo at 7.02 million tons and oil products at 18.14 million tons,” Behzadian was quoted as saying by Fars News Agency.

“Solid bulk cargo transport shows a 6% increase, liquid bulk 47.9%, general cargo 19.4% and oil products 22.6% growth year-on-year.”

Source: Financial Tribune