Iran aims for oil output of 4 million barrels per day for 2024-25 -Tasnim

Iran’s oil production should reach 3.6 million barrels per day by March 20, 2024, Iran’s oil minister Javad Owji said on Tuesday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency, up from the current level of 3.4 million barrels per day.

“We aim to reach 4 million barrels per day of oil production for next year,” Tasnim cited Owji as saying, referring to the next Iranian year starting March 20, 2024.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)