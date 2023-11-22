Iran aims for oil output of 4 million barrels per day for 2024-25 -Tasnim

Recent News

  

Iran’s oil production should reach 3.6 million barrels per day by March 20, 2024, Iran’s oil minister Javad Owji said on Tuesday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency, up from the current level of 3.4 million barrels per day.

“We aim to reach 4 million barrels per day of oil production for next year,” Tasnim cited Owji as saying, referring to the next Iranian year starting March 20, 2024.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)

