Iran and Now Venezuela Are Shaking Things Up in the Tanker Market

After the Iranian sanctions, another factor which could shake things up in the tanker market is the fall in Venezuela’s oil production. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “to say its been tough for Venezuela in recent years would very much be an understatement. The economy has shrunk more than half since 2013, almost 10% of their 30 million population have fled and their oil output – which accounts for 90% of their exports – has plummeted to levels not seen since 1940’s. A chronic lack of investment in the vital oil infrastructure, years of mismanagement and hyperinflation has sent the country’s oil production into ‘free fall’.

According to Gibson, “since January Venezuelan crude output has averaged at 1.4 million b/d, down by 0.6 million b/d over the corresponding period last year. The fall in output is reflected in crude exports. ClipperData indicates that this year the country’s total exports have averaged just under 1.2 million b/d, down by 0.37 million b/d year-on-year. The decline has been witnessed both in the long haul and short haul crude trade. Shipments to Asia Pacific, mainly China and India have averaged 0.57 million b/d during the 1st ten months of this year, down by 80,000 b/d versus 2017 figures. Although this does not look like much, there also has been a notable decline in crude trade to the Caribbean where PDVSA owns/leases crude storage facilities for further shipments. Exports to the Caribbean have fallen in 2018 by 170,000 b/d year-on-year. Without a doubt, the seizure of PDVSA’s assets by ConocoPhillips in May this year has been a contributing factor behind the overall decline. However, some progress in their dispute has been made after a payment from PDVSA to Conoco concluded using a combination of cash and commodities. Finally, Venezuela on average has shipped less crude to the US this year than it did over the same period in 2017, although some minor rebound has been seen in recent months. Overall, between January and October 2018, crude trade has averaged 0.43 million b/d, down by 120,000 b/d when compared to the same period last year”.

Gibson said that “interestingly, the decline in Venezuela’s total crude shipments this year has been smaller than the fall in production levels as the problems faced by Venezuela’s refining sector intensifies as well. A lack of funds for upgrades and maintenance as well as skilled staff seeking employment elsewhere has been the driving force behind the issues. Venezuela’s biggest refinery, Amuay, is running at under 20% and other key refineries are barely functioning. The ongoing decline in crude refining runs means an increasing need to import products, mostly from the US. It has been reported that large amounts of heavy naphtha have been shipped south to blend with Venezuela’s deteriorating local crude quality. Apart from more product shipments into the country, there are also logistical issues. Media reports suggest that delays have occurred in unloading fuel cargoes since most of their ports are more orientated for exporting rather than importing therefore contributing to shortages. It was reported that one tanker bringing imported gasoline was highly contaminated forcing PDVSA to withdraw the product from distribution. The incident has been allotted to them having to seek fuel from ‘unreliable suppliers’ due to many companies unwilling to do business with a country carrying US sanctions”, the shipbroker noted.

“Going forward, the economic turmoil faced by Venezuela shows no signs of abating. As such, there appears little upside to crude production levels, despite the country having one of the world’s largest oil reserves. Many are seeing 1 million b/d as the floor to Venezuela’s production, although others have mooted the idea of output being as low at 0.7 million b/d by the end of 2019. Nonetheless, Venezuela’s oil minister Manuel Quevedo has stated recently that even with all the problems faced production has stabilized and that the government is hopeful that output will increase to 1.6 million b/d by the end of the year. An ambitious target, perhaps, considering the falling rig count, which is usually an indicator of future production”, Gibson concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide