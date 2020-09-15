Iran, Azerbaijan to develop maritime transportation cooperation

The director general of Tariffs Office at Iran’s PMO, Khosro Saraei, and Head of Maritime Safety Department at the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan Vamik Rahimov discussed development of mutual cooperation.

In an online meeting between the two sides, the two sides exchanged views on the latest state of bilateral cooperation in the field of maritime transport and stressed the need to further increase the flow of goods between the two countries’ ports in the Caspian Sea.

They also conferred on the ongoing issues between the two neighboring countries in the field of ports as well as preparation of drafts of some documents for the expansion of future maritime cooperation.

Also during the opening ceremony of this meeting, Abbas Mousavi, Iran’s Ambassador to Baku made some remarks.

He named the Caspian Sea as the sea of peace, good neighborliness, friendship and cooperation.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as two coastal states of the Caspian Sea, have many religious, cultural and historical commonalities, and the Caspian Sea has provided countless capacities and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

To achieve the desired result, the two countries’ efforts and cooperation in the sectors of energy, economy, shipping, fishing, tourism and marine sciences must be multiplied, he added.

Source: MNA