Iran Begins Shipping Cargos to Russia via Solyanka Port

A consignment of Iranian exports, containing citrus fruit, was freighted by the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) to the Russian Federation via Solyanka Port corridor for the first time.

The cold corridor of Solyanka Port in Russia’s Caspian port city of Astrakhan has come into operation under a project financed by the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines.

The port includes the necessary infrastructures for inspecting, sampling, and conducting tests for the customs clearance and the transfer of perishable goods stored in refrigerated containers in a completely hygienic environment.

With the capacity to accommodate 40 refrigerated containers in its customs section, Solyanka corridor is expected to boost Iran’s exports to Russia, Mehr News Agency reported.

On Friday, the first cargo of Iranian exports, including citrus fruit, was freighted from Amirabad Port in Iran’s northern province of Mazandaran to Astrakhan in Russia.

The Iran-controlled port of Solyanka is known as Iran’s strategic base in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

The Khazar Sea Shipping Lines Company, affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, embarked on purchasing 53 percent of shares of “Astrakhanskiy Port” Company from the owner of Solyanka Port in 2010 aimed at easing shipment of cargos.

Solyanka is the largest port in the Astrakhan region, situated in the delta of the Volga River.

