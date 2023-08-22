Iran, Brazil to Launch Direct Shipping Line to Bolster Ties: TPOI Chief

The head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said a direct shipping line will be launched between Iran and Brazil, adding that the country’s commercial envoy to Brazil has been selected and will be deployed in São Paulo in the near future.

Mehdi Zeyghami pointed to the programs of his organization for the development of trade with Brazil and added that Iran attaches great importance to its trade ties with this South American country.

He pointed to the selection of Iran’s commercial envoy to Brazil and said the envoy will soon be stationed in São Paulo.

The TPOI is seriously determined to participate in the specialized exhibitions in Brazil, he added.

This is Iran’s first commercial envoy in this Latin American country, he said, adding, “It is hoped that trade and economic ties between the two countries would develop considerably.”

Source: Tasnim News Agency