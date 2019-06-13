Iran calls for regional cooperation to protect strategic waterways – Fars

Iran’s government spokesman voiced concern on Thursday over suspected attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and said Tehran was ready for regional security cooperation to protect strategic waterways.

“All countries in the region should be careful not to fall in the trap of those who benefit from regional insecurity,” Ali Rabei was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)