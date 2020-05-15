Recent News

  

Iran confirms container ship runs aground in Singapore Strait

in International Shipping News 15/05/2020

The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) confirmed that its container ship ran aground in Singapore Strait on May 11, Press TV reported.

“However, this incident caused no corporal or environmental damage,” said a statement by IRISL.

The loss on the ship is covered under “credited international insurances,” the IRISL said.

It added that the situation for the ship is now fully under control and it would soon be refloated.

According to Maritime Bulletin, the Iranian ship Shahraz ran aground after trying to avoid a collision with an Indonesian bulk carrier.
Source: Xinhua

