Iran, Cuba agree to establish sister ports to facilitate trade

Iran and Cuba have agreed to establish a twinning relationship between two major ports in each countries to facilitate shipping and trade.

The decision was made during a Saturday meeting between Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash and Cuban Transport Minister Eduardo Rodriguez Davila in Tehran, IRNA reported.

“The Cuban side requested to use the capacity of Iran’s ports and shipping to export their products and transport their cargoes, which was agreed upon, and it was decided that they will visit the Iranian ports,” Bazrbash said after the meeting.

It was decided to establish a twinning relationship between two major ports of Iran and Cuba, so that Cuban economic actors and maritime transport companies can benefit from Iranian ports, he added.

The Cuban minister also stated that the purpose of this visit was to follow up on agreements reached between the two countries in the past and to plan for new projects.

The Saturday meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in the fields of maritime, air, and rail transportation between Iran and Cuba.

Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is going to host a joint business forum of Iran and Cuba on April 30.

The forum will be held as part of a visit to Tehran by the president of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce at the head of a 13-member delegation, the ICCIMA portal reported.

It is said to be participated by the state and private sectors of the two countries and will be focused on the potential of the markets as well as the trade and investment advantages of both Iran and Cuba.

The business forum will also be followed by B2B meetings of Iranian and Cuban businesspeople active in different areas, including steel, mines, pharmaceuticals, renewable energies, and electricity.

Source: Tehran Times