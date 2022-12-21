Recent News

  

Iran cuts Jan 2023 crude oil prices to Asia – sources

Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $3.15 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for January 2023, down $2.20 from the previous month, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The table below shows January crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

