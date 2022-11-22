Iran exports coal to 38 countries across globe: IMIDRO

Iran has exported coal to 38 countries in the world during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- October 22), IRNA reported.

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan, India, and China have been among the major customers of Iranian coal in the mentioned seven months.

The report put the monthly volume of coal export at 113,000 tons valued at about $23 million.

The experts expect that Iran’s export of coal will register a considerable hike in the coming months.

Currently, Iran’s coal sector provides employment for 17,000 people, however, the capacity of the country’s coal mines is much more than this figure, and the development of the mining sector and modernization projects can play an effective role in increasing employment in this sector.

Unofficial data indicate that there are 185 small and large coal mines in the country, of which more than 59 percent are currently active, while 10 mines are being equipped and prepared, and the rest are idle.

Due to the special conditions of coal mines in Iran, these mines are subject to tax exemption and any miners who need mining machinery can use the facilities and tax exemption in this sector to import their necessary machinery.

The country’s average annual coal concentrate production is about 1.5 million tons, while the country’s current demand has exceeded two million tons.

Production of coal concentrate in Iran rose 19.8 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the data released by Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry.

The ministry’s data put the country’s five-month coal concentrate output at 817,100 tons.

