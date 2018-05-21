Iran gains footstep in Spain oil imports

Following the agreements signed by the National Iranian Oil Company and the Spanish oil companies Repsol and Cepsa to encourage purchases of Iranian crude by Spanish refineries, Iran has positioned itself as one of the main suppliers, El Mundo reported.

According to data from Strategic Reserve Corporation, Iran is already the fifth market for oil sales to Spain with the import of 1.4 million tons between January and March, FinancialTribune reported.

This figure is 67.4% higher than that of the last year’s corresponding period. Iran has overtaken other oil suppliers to Spain, namely Brazil, Libya, Kazakhstan and Venezuela. Reportedly, Iran’s crude and condensate exports in April were 2.87 million barrels a day.

Observed shipments of both rose to 2.83 million barrels a day from 2.48 million barrels in March, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

