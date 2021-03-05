Iran launches vessel to deal with oil spill in Gulf

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has launched a home-made oil spill response vessel (OSRV) to boost environment protection efforts in the Gulf, the Press TV reported Thursday.

The ship is 55.5 meters long, 13 meters wide and six meters in height. It has a draft of four meters and a storage capacity of 550 cubic meters for recovered oil, according to the report.

The OSRV is also equipped with a 350-meter drum oil skimmer, a dispersant system, a powerful pump and an electronically controlled diesel engine that allows it to sail with a speed of 16 knots, it said.

The PMO has spent 25.27 million U.S. dollars on building the vessel, which is fully designed by Iranian shipbuilders, it added.

Source: Xinhua