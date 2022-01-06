Iran leads midstream project starts in the Middle East by 2025, says GlobalData

Iran is likely to set to start operations at 27 midstream oil and gas projects between 2021 and 2025, accounting for 22% of upcoming midstream projects in the Middle East, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Middle East Midstream New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook, 2021-2025’, highlights that transmission projects make up 15 (56%) of the 27 projects expected to commence operations in Iran, while six are gas processing projects (22%) and four are underground gas storage projects (15%).

Sudarshini Ennelli, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Despite ongoing international sanctions led by the US, Iran is announcing massive investment plans across the oil & gas value chain, including the midstream sector. The investments focus on building greater transport and storage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas, as well as for exports.”

One key upcoming transmission project is the Iranian Gas Trunk line–IGAT XI gas pipeline, operated by the National Iranian Gas company.

Ennelli continues: “With a length of 1,200km, the Iranian Gas Trunk line–IGAT XI project is an onshore gas pipeline that extends from Bushehr (Iran) to Tehran (Iran), with a maximum diameter of 56 inches (Iran).” The pipeline would extend from Asalouyeh, in Bushehr province, in the south, through Ahvaz, Dehgolan, to the Bazargan, in west Azerbaijan province. It helps the country to meet its ever-growing domestic gas demand from its power, industrial, petrochemicals, and residential sectors, the project is currently in the construction stage and is expected to start operations in 2025.

The South Pars Phase 14 is one of the key gas processing projects, with an expected capacity of 1,765 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd).

Ennelli adds: “The South Pars gas field, also known as North Dome, is the world’s largest gas field and is shared by Iran and Qatar. Iran is building several gas processing plants to boost output from the giant South Pars gas field, and the South Pars Phase 14 is one more step to achieve that goal. The first train of Iran’s South Pars complex’s phase 14 refinery is almost finished and would be placed into service soon.”

The four underground gas storage projects are Shorijeh II, Nasrabad, Ghezel Tapeh, and Yortsha.

Ennelli notes: “Among the above-mentioned underground gas storage projects one of the key projects is Shorijeh II with a working gas capacity of approximately 78 bcf. It is one of the largest gas storage facilities in Iran as well as in the Middle East and further helps to meet peak winter gas demand.

The project is currently in the feasibility stage and is expected to start operation in 2025. Shurijeh field’s current storage capacity of 20 million cubic meters per day will be increased to 40 million cubic meters per day, with storage capacity increasing from 2.25 billion cubic meters to 4.5 billion cubic meters.”

Source: Global Data