Iran not to let any ship exit Persian Gulf if Hormuz closure occurs

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri warned on Tuesday against the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, saying if it occurs, Islamic Republic will not let any ships leave the Persian Gulf.

“We’ve not been and are not after closing the Strait of Hormuz,” but if they shut the Strait down, no ships would be allowed to exit the Persian Gulf, the IRGC Navy commander announced.

During the Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-88, 530 Iranian vessels were attacked and the Iranian forces assaulted their 130 ships in a reciprocal measure; then the United States entered the imposed war directly, so “we also attacked two American helicopters and one vessel,” the commander underlined.

Tangsiri went on to say that Iran has missiles that the enemy cannot even think of.

Equipment and weapons put on display at the drills are not like those to be used in real operations.

Source: IRNA